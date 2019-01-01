Cape Town City sign Abbubaker Mobara from Orlando Pirates

Mobara returns to the Mother City after two difficult seasons with the Buccaneers where he didn't get as much game time as he had hoped

have officially announced the signing of Abbubaker Mobara from .

According to the Citizens, Mobara has penned a four-year-deal which will come into effect on July 1, 2019.

City took to their social media platforms to confirm the news, just days after chairman John Comitis revealed that they were looking to sign Mobara ahead of next season.

Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Abbubaker Mobara on a 4 year deal. We look forward to working with him for the upcoming season and many more to come💙#WelcomeHomeMobara pic.twitter.com/M4WhPunVpY — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 19, 2019

Mobara returns to the Mother City after struggling for game time at Pirates as coach Micho Sredojevic appeared to prefer other players ahead of him.

He managed just eight appearances in all competitions last season, including five in the league as Pirates went on to finish as runners-up behind eventually champions .

Overall, Mobara made 49 appearances across all competitions during his two-year stay with the Buccaneers and found the back of the net twice.

The 25-year-old would hope to revive his career under the stewardship of coach Benni McCarthy, who is renowned for believing in young players.

Having already lost Kwanda Mngonyama to , Mobara will be seen a direct replacement for the former Sundowns defender although the latter can also play as a midfielder.

While Cape Town City may be lauded for acquiring Mobara's services, a section of Pirates fans may feel hard done by the move, especially after seeing Marshall Munetsi leave the club for French outfit Stade de over a week ago.

With Mobara now gone, Pirates are expected to make a few more signings and strengthen their defence in an attempt to replace the two utility players.