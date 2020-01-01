Cape Town City receive boost as Mamelodi Sundowns reported target Erasmus recovers from injury

Despite links with a move to the Brazilians, the Citizens have provided an update on their key striker

have received a massive boost with the news striker Kermit Erasmus has recovered from a hamstring injury.

The Citizens hitman suffered the injury two months ago and coach Jan Olde Riekerink will welcome the news just as they await to hear an announcement from the Premier Soccer League ( ) on when to return to full training.

With South African football halted in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, PSL clubs were forced to train from home and the Mother City outfit will welcome the news.

“Kermit Erasmus has successfully recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered two months ago. Welcome back Romeo!” said City in a statement.

Although the former and SuperSport United forward will be key for the former MTN8 winners once the South African Football Association (Safa) and the PSL announce the dates to return to training on the field of play, his future remains a subject of speculation.

As things stand, the country is in Level 3 lockdown, and football activities are still suspended, but Safa recently announced the games will return during Level 1 whereas the current lockdown level is set to end at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Erasmus has reportedly attracted interest from as manager Pitso Mosimane is looking to secure the services of a top striker.

Although chairman John Comitis promised they will hold on to their top players, it remains to be seen if the nippy forward will eventually leave the club and join the Brazilians next season.

The veteran boss explained they are not prepared to sell the Port Elizabeth-born striker, stating clearly players such as Sundowns target, Edmilson Dove and Thabo Nodada who are linked with are going nowhere.

Taking a look at his contribution this term, the 29-year-old has netted 10 goals out of 20 appearances in all competitions and has provided two assists.

On the log table, the Citizens are placed 10th on the PSL standings - four points above the relegation play-off spot.