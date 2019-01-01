Cape Town City: Putsche recovering quicker than expected

The Citizens will hope to see their key midfielder back in action as he resumes training to recover from a meniscus tear

midfielder Roland Putsche is slowly making his way back to full recovery as the club announced he is now running on his own.

The Austrian midfielder has been sidelined since February 2019 after sustaining a meniscus tear during a match against and the news of his recovery will come as a massive boost for the Citizens.

“Light running on his own. Recovering quicker than expected 2-4 weeks away from first-team training,” announced the club on Monday.

Together with midfield partner, Thabo Nodada, the duo was injured towards the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Nodada suffered a right leg fracture and City coach Benni McCarthy will be pleased with the news of his key player’s recovery.

Although the Citizens have signed Abbubaker Mobara, they also have Thato Mokeke, who provided stellar displays in Putsche's absence, but McCarthy will want all of his players ready for the upcoming 2019/20 PSL term.

A look at Putsche’s contribution last season, he played 20 matches and scored four goals and recorded two assists.

The Citizens are set to face FC away on Saturday, August 3 in their opening PSL match of the season and it remains to be seen if Putsche will be fully fit for their encounter.

Article continues below