Cape Town City players let coach Benni McCarthy down - Mkhize

The ex-Bafana Bafana striker was fired by the Citizens in early November after two years in charge of the club

captain Thamsanqa Mkhize says the players are to blame for the sacking of Benni McCarthy as coach earlier this month.

McCarthy was shown the exit door following a string of poor results and left after two years in charge of the club.

Before being fired, McCarthty complained some of his players were not following his instructions this season.

Club captain Mkhize has moved in to defend McCarthy’s last days as Cape Town City coach, saying they betrayed him as players.

“The coach stands on the line and gives instructions. He cannot get on the field and show us what to do,” Mkhize was quoted as saying by Daily Sun.

“He only illustrated during training sessions. To be honest, we are the ones [players] who let coach Benni down. There were times where we could have done better in terms of getting results and winning matches.

“When the team is not doing well all fingers point to the coach and if the team is winning credit goes to players. That on its own is not fair.

“Games against and , we took early leads and were supposed to win them. But we ended up playing 3-3 and 2-2 draws respectively.

“It was a norm that we lead games or control matches but end up losing or drawing.”

City are now under Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink who replaced McCarthy.

“What is important now is to focus on the work and get results under the new coach,” Mkhize said.

“It will be very important that we welcome him with a win in his first match in charge and I believe we will do that.”

Riekerink leads City when they visit Bloemfontein in a Premier Soccer League match on Tuesday.

The Citizens are on 13th spot on the standings with 11 points, having played as many games.