Cape Town City officially part ways with Riekerink and Potouridis

The duo has has left the Mother City side with two matches left in the current campaign

Cape Town City have confirmed that they have parted with Jan Olde Riekerink and Giannis Potouridis.

Riekerink was placed under administrative leave earlier this month after the Citizens recorded two successive defeats to AmaZulu FC and TS Galaxy in the PSL.

The Citizens were thumped 5-1 by AmaZulu at home on April 28, before they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy away on May 1.

City assistant coach Diogo Peral then took over the reins as an interim coach and he has led the team to two consecutive 0-0 draws against Bloemfontein Celtic and Maritzburg United.

The City club management has now decided to terminate Riekerink's contract by mutual consent.

“The club can confirm that it has officially parted ways with Coach Jan Olde Riekerink by mutual agreement” a club statement read.

“Jan will return to Europe to continue his coaching career. We thank Jan for his contribution to the City family and wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

The Dutch tactician had joined the Citizens in November 2019 as a replacement for Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy.

Riekerink is experienced coach having taken charge of Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray and Dutch Eredivise club SC Heerenveen.

The 58-year-old was in charge of 50 competitive matches during his time with City - winning 19, drawing 13 and lost 18.

Meanwhile, City have also terminated the contract of Potouridis by mutual consent with the Greek defender having struggled game time this season.

“City bids farewell to Greek defender Giannis Potouridis after agreeing to mutually part ways in preparation for the new season," a club statement read.

"We wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his career."

Potouridis made just 13 appearances in the league with the likes of Tariq Fielies, Keanu Cupido and Abbubaker Mobara preferred ahead of him.

Article continues below

The 29-year-old played 24 matches across all competitions for the Citizens having joined the former MTN8 champions in October 2019.

He turned out for Olympiacos Piraeus and OFI Crete in the Greek Super League.

City, who are currently placed seventh on league standings, will take on Black Leopards at Cape Town Stadium on June 2.