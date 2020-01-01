Cape Town City officially confirm the release of Mayambela and Norodien

The two former Orlando Pirates wingers are now without a club after leaving the Citizens

have officially confirmed the departures of wingers Mark Mayambela and Riyaad Norodien.

Reports surfaced last week that the two attacking midfielders were no longer with the Citizens.

City were expected to at least confirm the news before the January transfer deadline day on Friday but they didn't make it public until on Wednesday.

The club also announced Shaquille Abrahams' loan deal to Cape Umoya United until the end of the season.

Mayambela joined City on a free transfer soon after the start of the current campaign after parting ways with .

He was brought in by former coach Benni McCarthy and he scored on his debut for the Citizens.

However, coach Jan Olde Riekerink didn't think he would add value to his team going forward and therefore the club saw the need to release the veteran winger.

Mayambela made just six appearances across all competitions for City before his departure.

Norodien, on the other hand, was reduced to just 11 league appearances this season and didn't find the back of the net.

Overall, the 24-year-old made 32 appearances, scored four and recorded a single assist for the Mother City-based outfit.