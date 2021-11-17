Cape Town City must play ‘without fear’ against Mamelodi Sundowns – Tinkler

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler called on his players to play without fear when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.

The Citizens will host the Brazilians at Cape Town Stadium on the backdrop of losing 2-0 against AmaZulu in their last league assignment.

The defeat also came after they had suffered a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to Sundowns in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Ahead of their clash with the PSL champions, Tinkler believes his players were not good enough against Usuthu due to the MTN8 final defeat, but now wants them to get back to winning ways.

“Obviously we were very disappointed with the performance and result against AmaZulu,” Tinkler said as quoted by IOL Sport.

'It was the back end of a tough week'

“We could say it was the back end of a tough week after losing the MTN8 final, possibly psychologically the players weren’t in the right space but I don't think we can use that as an excuse. Our performance against AmaZulu was simply not good enough.

“We have given the players a couple of days off to hopefully put what's in the past in the past. And forget about the MTN8 and move on now and focus on the next eight games.

“We have explained to the players about the importance of getting back to where we were before and during that game against Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The importance of putting on such a good performance against Sundowns and then not managing to do that against AmaZulu. That's the disappointment.”

'I want to see a good response vs Sundowns'

On facing Sundowns again, Tinkler said: “We want to see a good response from them leading into this game.

Article continues below

“It’s another tough game - Sundowns at home - but we are home and we need to dictate, be positive and we need to play without fear to get back to winning ways. It is very important.”

Sundowns are topping the 16-team log with 25 points from nine matches while the Citizens are ninth on 12 points from the same number of matches.