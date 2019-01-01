Cape Town City midfielder Thato Mokeke pens three-year deal

The 2018 MTN8 Cup champions have decided to hand the 29-year-old midfielder a new deal

have rewarded midfielder Thato Mokeke with a new three-year deal following his superb contributions during the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

The Mother City side has announced the news on Tuesday and coach Benni McCarthy is set to call upon the former SuperSport United midfielder in the upcoming season.

“Cape Town City is pleased to announce that Thato Mokeke has signed a new 3 year contact that will keep him with the Citizens until 2022!,” the club confirmedin a statementt

“Here’s to many more outstanding performances, 2019/20."

The Former Cape Town midfielder was one of the outstanding performers for the Citizens last season, where he delivered solid performances in the heart of the park.

Mokeke came in for the likes of Roland Putsche and Thabo Nodada, who suffered a number of injuries in the previous term.

With chairman John Comitis having declared their mission in the eagerly-anticipated campaign as far as their PSL ambitions are concerned, the club decided to retain one of their best players.

Mokeke spent the first half of the past term at , but returned to Cape Town in January this year and has impressed the club to earn a new deal.

Looking at his performances, the Cape Town-born midfielder raked in 17 games in all competitions last season and netted a single goal along the way.

Meanwhile, the Citizens have acquired the services of Abbubaker Mobara and will open their 2019/20 PSL calendar against on August 3 away from home.