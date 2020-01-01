Cape Town City midfielder Patosi reveals why he didn’t get along with ex-coach McCarthy

The Citizens player looks back at his relationship with the Bafana legend, saying he was not focusing on football

midfielder Ayanda Patosi says he was not friends with former coach Benni McCarthy, at first, and admits he didn’t work hard after his arrival at the Citizens.

The Bafana Bafana international is currently on loan with Foolad Khuzestan FC in and reveals he thought the going would be easy for him in the Premier Soccer League ( ) following his return from KSC Lokeren in three years ago.

Following their frosty relationship, media reports surfaced that the 27-year-old was not managing his private life in a professional manner whilst some reports suggested weight problems led to him being sidelined by the Bafana legend.

"I was not a friend of his, in the beginning, I didn't work well with him. But before I knew Benni from Belgium, he was an assistant coach in one team when I was playing that side," Patosi told the South African Football Journalists Association.

"So we came together at Cape Town City, I thought PSL would be easy. I didn't work [hard], I didn't give him the confidence for him to say that he has a player he can believe and trust that can win games.

"I was not focused on football, I was starting to hang out with friends, I didn't realize Benni was doing all that to help me become a better player. I didn't understand what Benni wanted to do with me but I began to realize when I sat back and spoke to him and to Mr. John [Comitis]."

‘Pato’ also detailed how he ended up realising he’s not in the Mother City for a holiday, saying that the former Uefa winner didn’t care about big players, but wanted hard workers in his team.

"I realized he wanted the best out of me in the end and I'm not in Cape Town for holidays,” he added.

“I'm here to work, playing for Cape Town City doesn't mean I'm on holiday, I can't just do what I want and expect to perform well on the field.

"He's a coach who doesn't give s sh*** if you are a star or a big player or something, he treats everyone in the dressing room the same.

"It doesn't matter if you are Ayanda Patosi or Teko Modise or someone - if a young player comes and works hard and puts a hand on coach Benni, he doesn't care.”

Meanwhile, Comitis recently told Goal they are still weighing better offers for the two-time Belgian Cup winner, saying Foolad have tabled a loan offer but the Khayelitsha-born player wants a permanent move.