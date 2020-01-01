Cape Town City midfielder Nodada calls for transparency on PSL salaries

The Citizens midfielder explains why the league should also employ an open policy when it comes to salaries

midfielder Thabo Nodada has called for transparency regarding salaries in the Premier Soccer League ( ), saying that would bring credibility to the league.

Although he declined to reveal how much he earns a month, the Citizens playmaker went on to say the idea could also bring honesty, respect as well as equality to the top-flight.

Nodada’s sentiments come after media reports that were interested in luring him to Naturena, but the Mother City outfit has swiftly rubbished the links.

“It would be very interesting [to know what PSL players earn]. It would change a lot of dynamics man, yoh, I'm thinking about it right now," Nodada said during an interview with the South African Football Journalists' Association.

“Because, if I'm going into negotiations, and I know the people performing the task I'm doing in another team and how much they are earning, phew man, it would be nice to have that transparency because it keeps the leagues honest.”

The 2018/19 MTN8 winner added that transparency would bring respect in terms of the highest and lowest paid players.

"And I think one thing it guarantees is a respectable gap between your highest and lowest earners. We're in a business and not everyone is going to be fortunate enough to be the best player, who has to be remunerated as such, you know,” he added.

“But it is very important that the person who's not getting that amount of money can live and still feel like a proper performing, valued footballer with the salary they're getting.

"If you guys had to find out how much people are earning in , I think you'd call me; if you were to find out, you would call me right away – you don't want to know."

In addition, the 25-year-old was quizzed about how much he earns at the Mother City outfit, responding to say he’s not earning enough.

“Not enough, haha. The people who are performing in the country and playing at the level I am, are earning much higher than me, man, and we need to close that gap," he concluded.

Although clubs in Europe are open regarding salaries, transfer fees as well as signing-on fees, the same cannot be said in the PSL, but speculation is rife that are one of the highest paying clubs in the elite division.

However, some reports suggest that Amakhosi’s Khama Billiat is among the top earners in the country but those reports are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the forced suspension of the current PSL campaign in March could have an impact on player salaries due to the financial implications brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.