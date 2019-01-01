Cape Town City midfielder Makola's ban will serve as lesson for other players - Madubanya

The 35-year-old, who is currently searching for a new club after leaving Baroka FC three months ago, discussed Bibo's suspension

Former SuperSport United midfielder Letladi Madubanya says midfield maestro Mpho 'Bibo' Makola's ban will serve as a lesson for other players.

The experienced playmaker has been handed a six-month ban by the Premier Soccer League ( ) Disciplinary Committee.

This comes after Makola was found guilty of assaulting match official Abongile Tom and also bringing the league into disrepute during the Telkom Knockout Cup match between City and on October 19.

Madubanya, who won two PSL titles with SuperSport, explained that players go through many emotions during games, but it is imperative for them to learn how to control them.

"Well, we all know that football is a game of emotions. Players go through a lot of emotions during matches," Madubanya told Goal .

"However, it is very important for a player to learn how to control his emotions or else they might get into trouble."

Makola pushed Tom after the referee awarded Chiefs a penalty during the Round of 16 match which was played at Cape Town Stadium.



"So, I feel that Mpho is just unfortunate he got such a long ban. But there are rules that players need to abide by during matches," he added

"I think his suspension is also a lesson for other footballers out there. It is a learning curve for our football."

Makola's ban has come as a big blow for the Citizens as the influential player will miss the rest of the current campaign.

Former defensive midfielder Madubanya went on to back 33-year-old Makola to bounce back strongly next season.

"Of course, I believe that he will still be able to play at this level next season. He is a good player," Madubanya, who has played in the PSL for over a decade, continued

"I also believe that players his age tend to enjoy football more and he still has something to offer."

Makola has another season left on his contract with City having signed a two-year deal with the club in July this year.





