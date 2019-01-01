Cape Town City midfielder Makola wins appeal against six-month ban

Goal has it confirmed that the 33-year-old will be eligible to play against Baroka on January 5 after Safa's Appeal Board ruled in his favour

midfielder Mpho Makola is eligible to play professional football again after winning his appeal against the six-month ban which the Disciplinary Committee (PSL DC) imposed on him.

The former star was handed the heavy ban for shoving referee Abongile Tom in a Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 match against .

He was hauled before the PSL DC and charged with assault before being found guilty.

The decision to ban Makola for six months didn't sit well with the Citizens who lodged an appeal with the South African Football Association (Safa) Appeals Board.

Safa then ruled in favour of the player after the PSL DC failed to provide the country's FA with valid reasons for their decision to ban Makola for six months.

The league also couldn't convince Safa's Appeal Board on why its rules are not aligned with those from the Fifa Rule Book.

Safa's Appeals Board then set the ban aside and in turn, handed Makola a four-match suspension which he has already served.

Makola last featured for Cape Town City against Black on November 10 and has already missed four league matches since his ban.

City lost two and drew two of the four matches Makola missed and find themselves at the bottom of the PSL log after 15 league games.

Jan Olde Riekerink's team will be at home against FC on January 5, and the Dutch mentor will have his senior player available for selection following the latest developments.