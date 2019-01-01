Cape Town City midfielder Makola charged with assault and misconduct

The former Bucs man shoved referee Abongile Tom in protest for a penalty that was awarded against his team in the Telkom Knockout Cup a fortnight ago

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has charged midfielder Mpho Makola with assault and misconduct.

Makola shoved referee Abongile Tom during City's Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 loss to two weeks ago.

He immediately took to social media to apologise for his unsporting behaviour but the PSL felt his actions shouldn't go unpunished.

The Alexandra-born star will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on November 14.

The PSL released the following statement on Friday:

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Prosecutor has instituted charges against Cape Town City and their player Mpho Makola.



Mr. Makola has been charged with misconduct and assault after he allegedly assaulted match official Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture between Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs on 19 October 2019 at Cape Town Stadium.



Mr. Makola and Cape Town City will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on 14 November 2019.

If found guilty, Makola could be suspended for a minimum of four matches or at worst be banned from football for six months.

Meanwhile, Makola's coach Benni McCarthy has received a letter from the league's prosecutor Nande Becker alongside Steve Komphela and Owen Da Gama of and respectively.

The three coaches have been vocal about the poor officiating in the PSL in recent weeks, and they have been given five days to get back to Becker.

Here is another statement as released by the league:

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Prosecutor has written to Cape Town City coach Mr. Benni McCarthy, Lamontville Golden Arrows coach, Mr. Steve Komphela and Highlands Park coach Mr. Owen da Gama to explain comments attributed to them in the media on match officials.



The prosecutor has given the three coaches five days to confirm or deny making the statements.



Mr. McCarthy, Mr. Komphela and Mr. Da Gama allegedly made inappropriate statements concerning match officials after matches in which their teams participated.

The three coaches join Pitso Mosimane and Zalton Krmpotic of and respectively.