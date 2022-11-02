Cape Town City, Marumo Gallants and Royal AM on the back foot in Caf Confederation Cup playoffs

Cape Town City, Marumo Gallants and Royal AM failed to win their Caf Confederation Cup playoff first-leg matches on Wednesday.

PSL teams on the back foot after their failure to win

WHAT HAPPENED? City failed to make the most of their home advantage when they drew 0-0 with Algerian side USM Alger at Cape Town Stadium.

While Royal AM succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to DR Congolese giants TP Mazembe with Ernest Luzolo and Rainford Kalaba scoring in Lubumbashi.

In Libya, Gallants suffered a 1-0 loss to Al Ahli Tripoli with Anis Saltou scoring the only goal of match in the first half.

ALL EYES ON: Royal AM, who had caused an upset when they eliminated perennial Caf tournaments campaigners Zesco United of Zambia from the Confederation Cup in the second round tie.

Thwihli Thwahla were hoping to become the second South African club to defeat five-time African champions Mazembe in DR Congo after Orlando Pirates, who stunned the Ravens in Lubumbashi on their way to the 2013 Caf Champions League final.

However, the Ravens proved too strong for Thwihli Thwahla who are making their debut appearance in continental competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Failing to win the first-leg matches has put the three PSL teams on the back foot ahead of the second-leg matches.

Gallants and Royal AM will bank on their home advantage having both failed to score on the road.

While City will have to pull off a major surprise by defeating the 2015 Champions League runners-up, Alger in their own backyard.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE PSL CLUBS? The second-leg matches are scheduled to be played on November 9.

Gallants will welcome Al Ahli at Peter Mokaba Stadium, while Royal AM are expected to take on Mazembe at Moses Mabhida Stadium and City are set to face Alger at 8 May 1945 Stadium in Setif.

The winners on aggregate will progress to the group stage.