Cape Town City are eager to keep on-loan striker Thabiso Kutumela, after his impressive contribution to the team.

CT City eager to permanently sign Kutumela

Sundowns key in the player’s future

Kutumela could replace Khanyisa Mayo if he leaves

WHAT HAPPENED: Kutumela joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Maritzburg United in 2021 and went on to play on 38 occasions over two seasons for the Chloorkop-based side.

During his spell, the striker scored five goals, while contributing six assists.

Last season, Kutumela featured 11 times in all competitions, leading to his request for a loan move in search of more regular gametime, which was granted by Sundowns’ management.

Since his move to the Mother City, the 30-year-old has made significant contributions to the club under the tutelage of head coach Eric Tinkler, which has led to their interest in retaining his services.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Cape Town City are interested in keeping Kutumela permanently after his loan expires in June next year. As you know his current contract with Sundowns expires in June 2024 but they have a two-year option as a club and they are the ones who will decide the future of the player now,” a source revealed to Soccer Laduma’s Siya Crew.

“But City have already approached Sundowns with the intention of signing him beyond June 2024. I can’t say whether Sundowns will exercise that two-year option or not but as it stands now Kutumela is a Sundowns player.

“Actually it is the technical team that has recommended to management that they keep him beyond his current loan deal. They are happy with his contribution since joining from Sundowns and coach Eric Tinkler knows him from Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With City clear on their intentions to keep Kutumela, this move could be ideal with heightened rumours of Sundowns looking to table an offer for the club’s top goalscorer Khanyisa Mayo.

Should Mayo head over to Gauteng, Kutumela would be the perfect replacement for City’s frontline.

WHAT’S NEXT: As reports have indicated, the player’s future currently remains in the hands of Sundowns, however, should they wait until his deal expires, Kutumela will be free to choose the next step in his career.

In the meantime, Kutumela will be fully focused on playing his part for the club as they prepare for their next Premier Soccer League match against Royal AM on Friday evening.