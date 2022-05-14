Cape Town City gained what could be a vital point in a goalless draw with AmaZulu in their bid to earn a Caf Champions League berth.

The Citizens, who prior to the match had 48 points from 28 PSL games, came into the match against Usuthu targeting victory to improve their chances of finishing as runners-up behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

At the end, the spoils were shared and both teams managed to get a point with one match to go.

Royal AM, who also have a chance of finishing second on the table, twice lost the lead to draw 2-2 with Golden Arrows.

Mfundo Thikazi scored the opener after just nine minutes.

However, the lead was short-lived as Arrows upped their tempo to score the equalizer in the 18th minute.

Thwihli Thwahla got their second goal in the 33rd minute courtesy of Shaune Mogaila, but they conceded a penalty barely five minutes later and Nduduzo Sibiya converted.

The second half ended without either team finding the back of the net and it eventually ended 2-2. Royal AM could earn themselves a spot in next season's Champions League if they win their remaining two matches. They are currently on 46 points.

SuperSport United were silenced 3-1 by Baroka in another entertaining South African top-tier clash played on Saturday.

Baroka scored the opening goal after 25 minutes. The Swanky Boys gave away a penalty, Bonginkosi Makume stepped up, held his nerve and managed to hit the target.

Some 15 minutes later, Matsatsantsa conceded another penalty and Makume, once again, converted from 12-yards.

It became even worse for the visitors in the 75th minute when Kgodiso Monama passed the ball to the waiting Evidence Makgopa. The latter did not hesitate to beat the goalkeeper and get the third goal for his team.

Article continues below

With eight minutes to go, SuperSport managed to get their consolation through Aubrey Ngoma.

Elsewhere, Swallows and Chippa United played to a goalless draw, the same as Marumo Gallants who hosted TS Galaxy.