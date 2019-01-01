Cape Town City have to get over the line against Golden Arrows - McCarthy

The Citizens manager is delighted to welcome Abafana Bes’thende to their home turf, but wants his men to secure maximum points

coach Benni McCarthy is pleased to finally return to the Cape Town Stadium for the first time in the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season when they host on Sunday.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has also shared an update on centre back Taariq Fielies, who is in contention of making his way back into the starting XI against Steve Komphela’s troops.

The Citizens are looking to erase the 2-1 defeat they suffered against in their PSL match at Newlands Stadium, after which they managed to bounce back with a 3-3 draw against SuperSport United last weekend.

“We have a good record at home and teams coming here know that. It’s our turf and our goal is to protect it at all costs,” McCarthy told Independent Media.

“We are expecting a different game from what we’ve faced so far, Arrows are a good footballing team. For us, it’s about getting over the line, picking up three points.

“When you look back on last season, we either won or lost, we couldn’t hold down a draw."

While Fielies is expected to restore calm to the heart of the defence, the former Uefa winner is yet to decide on his backline for this weekend’s clash.

“Taariq brings that order of calmness, and the aggressiveness the team is missing he brings that back,” continued McCarthy.

“We will see how he feels at the end of our final training session before deciding on whether to play him."

The Mother City-born coach could be forced to sacrifice youngster Keanu Cupido and use Fielies with Ebrahim Seedat or Abbubaker Mobara, or he could move Edmilson Dove to his natural left-back spot.

Meanwhile, the Citizens currently sit 10th on the log with six points from five matches and will be gunning to claim the maximum points at the iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup venue.