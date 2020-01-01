Cape Town City have no intention of selling Erasmus, Nodada and Dove - Comitis

The Citizens boss has commented on reports indicating top PSL clubs are targeting his key players

chairman John Comitis says they have no intention of selling their players despite clubs facing financial uncertainty.

The 2019/20 PSL season has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak since two months ago and clubs are unable to generate income with the country currently in lockdown.

City midfielder Thabo Nodada has been linked with , while striker Kermit Erasmus and defender Edmilson Dove are reportedly on the radar of .

“There is a lot of speculation about players. I think at this point [due to the lockdown] we’re obviously consolidating our position," Comitis told Sport24.

"We are not doing too much because we want to also make sure that we can sustain the structures that we have.

“Depending on how things unfold in the next two months, we will make certain decisions. We have no intention of releasing Dove, Kermit [Erasmus], even [Ayanda] Patosi."

Patosi is currently on loan at Foolad Khuzestan FC from City and the attacking midfielder recently revealed he would like to stay with the Iranian club on a permanent deal.

"But I know Patosi has been playing overseas – the benefit to him is extremely high and we wouldn’t stand in his way as long as it works for the club as well," he continued.

“My intention is still to keep a very strong squad and to have a team that can compete.

The Citizens are placed 10th on the PSL standings - four points above the relegation play-off spot.

"We’ve wobbled tremendously this year, not because we did not have the quality, but things did just not work out the way we planned,” he added.

“Also, a lot of injuries – five operations on key players. So, bouncing back to next season, we’re very focused being back in that hunting pack.”