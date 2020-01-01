Cape Town City duo Riekerink and Erasmus scoop PSL accolades

Two former Orlando Pirates strikers have been rewarded with monthly accolades after they impressed in the Biologically Safe Environment (BSE)

duo of Jan Olde Riekerink and Kermit Erasmus have received Premier Soccer League ( ) monthly accolades.

The Citizens were one of the most in-form teams in the bio-bubble as they registered five wins out of their seven games.

Riekerink, who replaced Benni McCarthy as City coach in November 2019, has been named Coach of the Month for August/September.

Meanwhile, Erasmus, who was in impressive form in the bio-bubble, has been rewarded with the Player of the Month accolade.



"The stocky Erasmus played extremely well throughout this period and his Player of the Month award largely hinged on the four goals he scored in the seven outings for the club, mostly match-winning goals."

"Players such as Themba Zwane, Bradley Ralani and Ricardo Goss, were also mentioned for their great displays during the adjudication process but could not beat Erasmus’ incredible showing, who finished the season with 13 goals to his name," another statement read.

Lastly, marksman Thabiso Kutumela has scooped the Goal of the Month award for his wonderful strike against on August 21.



"Thabiso Kutumela, the Maritzburg United forward, walked away with the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month award for this period. His stunning low drive from outside the 18-yard area in his club’s 2-2 draw against league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, earned him the nod," a statement concluded.