Cape Town City don't need to play at 100km per hour says Olde Riekerink

City's Dutch coach wants to see his side managing games better and not taking too many risks while trying to create openings

head coach Jan Olde Riekerink wants a bit more of a measured and patient approach from his players.

City ended the previous campaign strongly and claimed a credible sixth-placed league finish.

However, they have not started the 2020/ 21 season particularly well - they lost to in the MTN8 quarter-finals before opening their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against at the Cape Town Stadium last weekend.

City scored first through Mududuzi Mdantsane in the 22nd minute. but the Eastern Cape side equalised eight minutes after half time through Augustine Kwem. After that it was the Chilli Boys who ended the match stronger and in the end the home side had to battle hard just to claim a point.

Now they face a challenging trip to Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday to take on a side who will be determined to get their first points of the season after losing to FC last weekend.

Olde Riekerink accepted that each game against new opponents will bring different challenges and a different approach.

But his advice for his players is not to try and force things too much, but to adopt a more measured, risk-free approach.

“These guys really want to perform. I had the idea that we did everything at 100 kilometers per hour. Sometimes you have to have the patience to build up an opportunity. We took so many risks with so many balls. We are too much in a rush,” he told the media after the game.

“I think especially [we need to learn] how to play against teams that will wait for the opportunities and the transition. That’s a more general team idea.”