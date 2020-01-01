Cape Town City defender Fielies: Against Orlando Pirates, we made it even tougher

The Citizens have won one and lost one of their last two games against the Sea Robbers and on both occasions ended the match with 10 men

defender Taariq Fielies has highlighted the importance of his team keeping their discipline against on Saturday afternoon.

The two clubs clash in a league encounter which will take place at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, with kick-off set for 15:30.

Matches between these north-south rivals have resulted in some thrilling games since City's formation in 2016.

In 10 fixtures, the Citizens have won three and Pirates two. There have been five draws - the very first game between the sides ended 0-0, but since then, there have been three 2-2 thrillers, and one 3-3.

The two most recent meetings between the clubs ended in a 1-0 home win for Bucs in the MTN8 competition (this season) and a 1-0 home win for City in the league last season.

On both of these occasions, the Cape side played large portions of the match a man short after having a player sent off in the first half (Mpho Makola and Fagrie Lakay, respectively).

Fielies, who will be playing his 100th game for the Citizens since signing from Milano United, understands that his team-mates will need to keep cool heads on Saturday to make the job easier for themselves.

"It is a new game and we can't look at the past but playing Pirates is always a big game," he was quoted saying by IOL.



"The past two games we have got two reds card so that has made it even tougher.

“Sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it goes against you. Obviously you have to run the extra miles and that's not a problem, but sometimes you also looking for that extra player to create a space. But hopefully, we can finish with all our players on the field this week.”

The Soweto side are currently lying third on the standings, with nine points from five games. City are in sixth spot, with eight points from their five league outings this season.