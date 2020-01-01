Cape Town City defender Dove undergoes knee surgery

The Mozambique defender will be sidelined for a lengthy period following a medical procedure on his knee

left-back Edmilson Dove has been ruled out of action for the first half of the current Premier Soccer League ( ) due to injury.

The 26-year-old had an operation on his knee after getting injured in a Premier Soccer League match against on October 24.

His injury comes after managing to feature in just two matches across all competitions this season.

More teams

“We can confirm that Edmilson Dove had a successful knee surgery and is well on his way to a full recovery. We hope to have him back for the second half of the season,” Cape Town City announced on social media.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

We can confirm that Edmilson Dove had a successful knee surgery and is well on his way to a full recovery!



We hope to have him back for the second half of the season #GetWellSoonDove#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/If98ELDKiF — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 18, 2020

In Dove’s absence, Cape Town coach Jan Olde Reikerink has been fielding Terrence Mashego or Jermaine George.

The injury setback to Dove saw him missing back-to-back qualifiers against in which Mozambique lost home and away.

After joining Cape Town City from Ferroviario de Maputo in January 2017, Dove has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the PSL.

This was after an unsuccessful trial stint at Portuguese giants Lisbon.

His performances has reportedly seen him attracting interest from , a move he has previously admitted that he would consider.

Article continues below

“I don't want to speak about that [move to Sundowns], the main focus for me is Cape Town City, whatever happens, will happen [after],” Edmilson said towards the end of last season.

“But other than that, the main focus is Cape Town City which is the club that is paying me and still contracted to. So yeah, I don't want to keep my focus on situations that are not under my control and there is less to say about it.

“Unless of course there is something that comes up and I decide to look into it.”