Cape Town City dealt massive blow as Erasmus is ruled out for two months

The former Orlando Pirates striker is only expected to return in April following his latest injury setback

have announced Kermit Erasmus will be out of action for at least two months with an injury.

According to the club, the 29-year-old has a suspected hamstring muscle tear picked up in City's 1-1 draw away to on Friday.

The diminutive marksman had to be substituted very early in the game on the night as he couldn't continue with the match.

The club took to their social media platforms to confirm the news, adding that more updates will be issued after obtaining the results of the scan.

"Kermit Erasmus has suffered a suspected hamstring muscle tear and will be out of action for approximately two months. ⁣⁣More updates to follow after the results of the scan is received," said City in a brief statement on Tuesday.

Erasmus has been in great form for the Citizens this season, scoring nine league goals for the club to date.

He has been struggling with injuries since the start of the campaign, but he has never been out for more than a month in the past.

His absence would come as a major blow as Jan Olde Riekerink's side is battling to move off the bottom half of the table.

To make matters worse, City only bolstered their squad with a midfielder in Mduduzi Mdantsane during the January transfer window.

Erasmus' injury, however, could open doors for Siphelele Mthembu to reclaim his spot in City's starting line-up after falling down the pecking order under the new manager.

Should Erasmus indeed be out for two months, this means he would only return in early April, just over a month before the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh is also out injured, but the medical team believes he should be ready to return to action within the next 12 days.

