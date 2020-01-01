Cape Town City confirm the signing of two attack-minded players

Replacing Kermit Erasmus is going to be a big challenge for the Citizens who will be hoping Prince Agyemang and Charles Zulu step up to the plate

have announced two new signings in Ghanaian striker Prince Opoku Agyemang and Zambian international wide player Charles Zulu.

The Citizens, who were beaten in the MTN8 quarter-finals by last weekend, have been fairly low-key in the transfer window up until now.

Before this week, their only confirmed acquisitions were Bombay Reid from Steenberg United, Sanele Gaxa ( FC), Terrence Mashego (TS Galaxy) and Aubrey Ngoma, who returned to the club from .

More teams

They have also allowed Siphelele Mthembu to join the AmaZulu revolution, while the Cape side's headline business being the sale of Kermit Erasmus to Sundowns.

Erasmus was really hitting his full stride down in the Mother City last season and his loss could be keenly felt.

Unless some of the new men can step up.

That includes Zulu, who arrives with high expectations from Zambian giants Zanaco.

“Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Zambian international winger Charles Zulu. City and Zanaco have reached a transfer agreement, which sees Zulu sign a 4-year deal till June 2024!” The club announced on their Twitter account.

Agyemang arrives from Premier League side SC and has been handed the coveted number 9 jersey.

According to ghanasoccernet, he scored 11 goals and added three assists in 14 matches last term.

"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Ghanaian international striker Prince Opoku Agyemang. City and Medeama SC have reached a transfer agreement for an initial 1-year deal with the option to extend to June 2024," read another post on City's social media page.

Article continues below

The Cape side have also promoted forward Taahir Goedeman to the first team.

The Citizens ended last season in good form with five wins in seven outings in the bio-bubble after the lockdown to end in sixth position.

Jan Olde Riekerink’s side begin the new league campaign on Saturday evening when they host at the Cape Town Stadium. The match is scheduled for an 18:00 kick-off.