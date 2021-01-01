Cape Town City confirm Shonga signing

The Zambian becomes the latest of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila's high-profile signings to move on, following Brian Onyango and Augustine Mulenga

have signed former marksman Justin Shonga from Premier Soccer League ( ) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The Citizens confirmed the news on Tuesday morning with a simple post on Twitter, stating 'Signed. Sealed. Shonga.'



There was also an accompanying video which showed the Zambian international training with the Cape Town side.

The 24-year-old has only been with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) for the past few months, having signed from Orlando Pirates in the off-season.

During his time with the Limpopo side, Shonga played seven league and cup matches and scored one goal and added one assist.

Prior to that, he spent three seasons at Orlando Pirates, where he made a promising start before his form tapered off last season.

In the 2017/18 season, he played 23 games for Bucs and scored four goals. The next season he played 35 matches and netted eight times. But last season, 2019/ 20, the Chipolopolo striker managed just 10 appearances and failed to find the back of the net.

Shonga initially arrived at Pirates after signing from Zambian side Nkwazi FC. He has 15 caps for the Zambian senior national team and has scored seven goals.

He will now be looking to resurrect his PSL career with the Cape Town club. City actually played TTM this past weekend, drawing 2-2, with Shonga not involved in the match at all.

Coached by Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink, the Citizens are currently in fourth spot on the table – with 16 points from 10 matches, they are eight points behind league leaders and defending champions .

Shonga could potentially offset the loss of Kermit Erasmus, who joined the Brazilians this season after scoring 13 league goals for the Mother City side last season.

He will be competing for a place in the starting line-up at City with the likes of Fagrie Lakay, who scored a brace against TTM, as well as Tashrique Morris and forward Prince Opoku Agyemang.

Shonga will also be joining his countryman Charles Zulu at City.

Should Shonga’s paperwork be ready in time, he could potentially make his debut this Saturday – at home against .