Cape Town City confirm Ayanda Patosi's departure to Iranian club Esteghlal FC

Despite being a prominent figure at the Citizens, Patosi has said farewell to the Mother City-based outfit

Cape Town City have confirmed the departure of Ayanda Patosi to Iranian Gulf Pro League club Esteghlal FC.

Patosi has been an influential player for the Citizens ever since joining the club back in 2017.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Cape Town, has appeared in 14 league games this season, scoring five goals.

However, Patosi has opted to move overseas once again, after he previously made his name in Belgium with Lokeren.

Meanwhile, Patosi ends his stint in Cape Town with an MTN8 winners medal.

"We would like to express best wishes in the next step for Ayanda,” a statement issued by the club on Twitter read.

“When we signed Patosi from Belgium in 2017, a move back overseas was always part of our commitment to the player,” the club added.

"During his two seasons at the club Ayanda made significant contributions with two back to back cup finals and the MTN8 Cup trophy this season. He has a special connection with the club and its supporters,” the statement further explained.

"We wish Ayanda well in his new journey overseas and we look forward to welcoming one of our own back in Cape Town soon," it concluded.