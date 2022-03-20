Cape Town City’s Comitis: ‘Kaizer Chiefs can have the three points’

Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis has registered his disappointment following the arbitration case that went Kaizer Chiefs' way.

Chiefs had been charged by the Premier Soccer League for not honouring their matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, and after an arbitration process that took three months, the judgement was finally rendered in favour of the Soweto giants.

"It is a dark day for football in South Africa, I am flabbergasted," Comitis told leading sportscaster Robert Marawa.

"What happened to the PSL disciplinary committee? We allowed this thing to reach this point because we did not act and the prosecution did not act.

"I am very disappointed for football because they came up with this decision in terms of administration laws and we call them football laws. What happened to the football laws that we all proscribe to?

"Why are we worried about the dispute resolution chambers when we can all bypass, jump the queue, and gun and get a decision made at an arbitration? We cannot have this."

"It is the credibility of the league that is at stake."

Hitting out at Kaizer Chiefs, the administrator said he is willing to donate the three points to their PSL opponents.

"It is not about the three points,” he added. “They can have the three points.

"I wonder if I can give them the three points, will they charge me? They can have them. It will make no difference to Kaizer Chiefs."

As Comitis registered his disappointment, Amakhosi celebrated the outcome and said they were vindicated after all.

"And, now that the matches will be played, it is in the interest of football that points should be won or lost through matches played on the field of play as opposed to the boardrooms," the club said.

"We truly feel vindicated by the decision and look forward to playing the two outstanding DStv Premiership matches."

The PSL has yet to give new dates for the matches after they lost the arbitration case.