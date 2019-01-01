Cape Town City coach Riekerink sweats over Erasmus fitness

The Bafana Bafana attacker is the Citizens' top-scorer so far this season with seven goals

coach Jan Olde Riekerink is uncertain over the availability of the club's injured top-scorer Kermit Erasmus ahead of Saturday's Premier Soccer League ( ) hosting of at Athlone Stadium.

The striker has a hamstring injury which saw him being substituted 17 minutes into last Saturday's league clash against at home, having also missed the trip to Bloemfontein three days earlier.

With Erasmus being City's top-scorer with seven league goals so far, his fitness has proven to be a major concern for Riekerink who is unsure if his forward will make it for the Chippa assignment.

“I hope he will be available‚ but I have my doubts‚” Riekerink was quoted as saying by TimesLive.

Despite City struggling and being placed 11th on the standings, they are the side with the second-highest number of league goals scored (19) and only behind leaders , who have managed 23.

Midfielder Thabo Nodada is the Citizens' second top-scorer with three goals, followed by Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove, who has found the back of the net twice.

They have, however, conceded the highest number of goals in the league so far, having shipped in 20 in what exposes their defensive frailties.

Riekerink feels they are still in the transition period of him trying to drill his tactics into the players as a new coach following the departure of Benni McCarthy.

“I think that when players are getting different instructions [from a new coach] they are thinking a lot about the game on the pitch and they are maybe not as free‚” said the Dutchman

“We have to learn that you have other basics [to work on]‚ which will take time‚ and from there you go to creativity.

"I see it‚ some players are thinking‚ ‘When must I go [forward]‚ when must I stay’. We already have a lot of goals against us [this season]‚ which should be preventable.

“But it is normal if you change [coach]. It is not worse‚ it is not better‚ but we have to play in a different way and it is a phase of learning.”

City are just two points ahead of basement side Chippa who, however, appear to be on the up under new coach Norman Mapeza, who has avoided defeat in their last three games.