Cape Town City coach McCarthy laments conceding late penalty against Golden Arrows

Following a 1-1 draw in the Mother City on Sunday afternoon, the Citizens coach was unhappy after conceding a late goal

coach Benni McCarthy has explained how dropping two points at home is frustrating but stated that he is not as angry as he was after their 3-3 draw against SuperSport United last weekend.

Although the former Bafana Bafana striker could not lead his men to a win as they drew 1-1 against on Sunday afternoon in the Premier Soccer League ( ), he lavished his troops with praise for being solid at the back.

Moreover, his counterpart Steve Komphela also commended both sets of players for their display, adding that he welcomed a point in the Mother City.

“I think it was very entertaining and when you draw again from a winning position, you drop two points, it’ frustrating and disappointing and I think it was much positive from SuperSport, we didn’t concede three goals,” McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

“We were a bit more solid and you can see that [Taariq] Fielies was a little bit rusty towards the end, but you know what he worked hard. You've got to have the heart to come back from stomach surgery.

“You’re told you’ll take at least a year and a half or more to recover and then we have him available and puts in a performance like that.

“We played okay and I’m not as disappointed as I was last week. I don’t mind losing, it is part of life and you can’t just be successful, you’ve got to go through difficult times.

“That’s why last week I was disappointed and angry because of the way we defended. We just gifted them [SuperSport] goals, we had to work and create the goals but we made mistakes to hand them goals. Today we were much solid, much better but we had a lapse towards the end.

“I think [Ebrahim] Seedat could have held his composure and showed his marker the line instead of committing in the box. They go away with a point and I’m happy. Okay, we pick ourselves up, we move forward. We go back, start working and planning for our next encounter away from home."

On his assessment of the encounter that was held at Cape Town Stadium, Komphela welcomed the point but lamented their failure to convert their opportunities.

“A point we’ll take, but I thought we could have taken the three points, it’s amazing how clinical Cape Town City was on their goal and when you're looking at the balance of play I thought we had more chances,” Komphela told SuperSport TV.

“If they had the number of chances we did I thought they would have given us serious problems. Highly opportunistic from Kermit Erasmus, the shortest player on the park giving a touch but the delivery was great.

“Again when you look at the end of the product when he touches the ball you forget that but it got delivered so cut the supply, we failed that. The alertness when the ball comes in but again that touch, it was amazing – a beautiful goal.

“In fact, the most difficult is when you compare the chances we had, sometimes I find ourselves to be too generous, too nice. We need to be ruthless, take the chances because we are playing away and this is Cape Town.

“We are not in Durban so when you are in Cape Town and getting a small chance, complete it make it a full chance, but I’m happy. I can commend both sets of players."