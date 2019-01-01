Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy sad to lose Tokelo Rantie due to lifestyle issues

The Citizens gaffer says it is heartbreaking that he wasn't able to help Rantie overcome his personal problems soon after they signed him in September

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has expressed sadness following his failure to use Tokelo Rantie as he cited personal reasons on the striker’s lifestyle.

The MTN8 Cup champions announced the signing of the Bafana Bafana striker in September, but he failed to play an official match for the club due to off-field issues.

“I am very disappointed that we weren’t able to turn his life around. For me, it is always to bring out the best in these players. If they are willing to work and willing to learn and to excel, they can get an opportunity to go back to Europe and in the national team,” said McCarthy to Phakaathi

Despite declaring a soft spot for his former Orlando Pirates teammate, McCarthy revealed they cannot have the player anymore because they failed to change what is happening in his life.

“I have a personal relationship with “TK". He is my ex-teammate at Pirates and I have a soft spot for him. He was the perfect player to light this league up,” continued the coach.

Although reports suggest that the former Bournemouth FC forward had weight problems, McCarthy could not divulge the reasons for their decision to part ways with Rantie.

Article continues below

On the other hand, the Citizens decided to sign Kermit Erasmus as they hope to have goals in the second round of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

“Unfortunately for us, we weren’t able to overturn what was going on behind closed doors in Rantie’s lifestyle and personal life. Football only wasn’t enough for him,” said McCarthy.

“I think he needed much more than that to save him. It is sad to see such a talented young player being robbed of an opportunity to excel and play one of the best sports. He is one of the best talents the country has,” concluded the former Bafana striker.