Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy plotting Orlando Pirates' downfall

The Citizen’s manager is confident that they can upset the Buccaneers on Saturday and keep the title race wide open

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he wants to have a say in the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race as they prepare to face this weekend.

City take on the log leaders in their penultimate clash of the league season, and victory could throw up one final curveball in what has been a thrilling season.

“We want to shake things up and I think we will do better next weekend against Pirates. We have a great chance of doing that,” McCarthy told Isolezwe.

With the Citizens having defeated in Braamfontein, and in the Mother City, McCarthy is optimistic that they can stun the Buccaneers.

“We must drop a bomb in the title race and we will see what happens. I said that we want to cause all sorts of troubles for Wits, Pirates, and Sundowns,” he said.

The Soweto giants are currently on 53 points, while the second-placed Brazilians are three points.

In addition, McCarthy’s men occupy the fourth spot with 47 points and are fresh from a 2-0 win over over the past weekend.

“I want them (Wits, Pirates, and Sundowns) to fight among each other for the title. My ambition is to see the title decided in the final match of the season because we want to make it an exciting title race,” added the former Bafana Bafana striker.

“If things go our way, we want to create a situation where Pirates, Wits and Sundowns head to the final matches with each team looking over their shoulders – we just want to create confusion and excitement,” he concluded.