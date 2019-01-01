Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy: Kaizer Chiefs have improved under Ernst Middendorp

The Citizens take aim at Amakhosi after easing into the Nedbank Cup last 16 this past weekend

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is wary of Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their clash on Wednesday evening.

McCarthy admits that Chiefs are the Citizens’ bogey team as City have not beaten Amakhosi in three previous attempts with the 41-year-old at the helm.

However, City are the form team heading into the eagerly anticipated encounter, but McCarthy has shared his concern considering the improvements Chiefs have made since the appointment of Ernst Middendorp.

“Chiefs is another story, it is a team that I haven’t beaten as a coach yet, three attempts and three losses, it’s not going to be easy, but as confident as I am in my team, I’m sure since the arrival of Middendorp they have become more organized, more solid and discipline,” the former Bafana Bafana international told the media.

On the plus side, City welcome back many of their star players which will immediately inject confidence on their travels to FNB Stadium.

“They are a decent unit, so it is not going to be an easy game, but for me my main priority now is getting my players recovered and see where the niggles are, and I am delighted to have Surprise (Ralani) back from a long lay down, Kermit (Erasmus) is back as well,” he added.

“Dove has come back and then I have (Ebrahim) Seedat coming back from suspension,” McCarthy expressed.

“We are missing (Taariq) Fielies, but it’s okay, we manage,” an optimistic MccCarthy revealed.

“It’s nice when my players and team is able to give managers entertaining football to come and watch us,” McCarthy concluded.

Article continues below

City are on a run of six games without defeat, with only two games having ended in draws.

Nonetheless, City are keen to keep that run going in Johannesburg as they look to continue their rise up the PSL table.