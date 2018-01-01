Cape Town City chairman John Comitis reveals how they signed Kermit Erasmus

The City boss stated that it is now easy for PSL clubs to attact top quality players

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has challenged Kermit Erasmus to step up to the plate after joining the club on a two-year deal.

The experienced football administrator also revealed that it took him three days to complete the signing of the South African forward from Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal.

“It literally took us 72 hours to complete the deal with Kermit. He had two options. We met his financial offer. As you know every deal has its procedure," Comitis told IOL.

Erasmus left City's PSL rivals Orlando Pirates in January 2016 for French club Stade Rennais. However, he struggled to establish himself in Europe and he has since returned home.

“We had to follow that procedure. Kermit has already made up his mind. Having Benni (McCarthy) as the coach made it easier to get Kermit,” he said.

“We all know what Kermit is capable of. We won’t put any unnecessary added pressure on him. He knows that he needs to step up. We want him to find the back of the net and we will be happy,” he added.

With the Citizens having brought in Ayanda Patosi, Tokelo Rantie and Erasmus from Europe, Comitis disclosed that PSL clubs are now paying good salaries.

“Our PSL pays good salaries. We pay some of the salaries that small teams or countries don’t offer in Europe. That’s why it is now easy to attract European-based players,” he continued.

“Our league is now quality. So, why must a player stay in Europe whereas he knows that he is going to be well paid in South Africa. It is no longer like before now,” Comitis said.

Although the Citizens signed Rantie as a free agent a few months ago with the striker having parted ways with Turkish side Genclerbirligi, he is yet to make his debut for the Mother City side.

Comitis has explained that the player is still sorting out some personal issues.

“We haven’t terminated his contract. He has some personal problems that he needs to sort out. We’ve given him a breathing space,” he revealed.

“We are supporting him but at the end of the day it is all up to him. It is difficult for him to focus at this stage,” Comitis concluded.







