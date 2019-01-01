Cape Town City chairman John Comitis: Mpho Matsi, Allan Kateregga and Judas Moseamedi wanted by PSL clubs

The Citizens boss says Modise will be part of the administration and has shared an update on their plans for the upcoming 2019/20 PSL season

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis says Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs are interested in signing midfielders Mpho Matsi and Allan Kateregga, and striker Judas Moseamedi.

The club boss also disclosed that Teko Modise will join the Citizens' administration after he announced his retirement from professional football.

“Yes, there is nothing at the moment. They (Matsi, Kateregga and Moseamedi) will have to come back for pre-season and I have two or three clubs interested in the three of them,” Comitis told Goal.

The trio were loaned out to Maritzburg United during the recent 2018/19 PSL season and they were instrumental for the Team of Choice’s survival in the top flight.

With Matsi having previously worked with Maritzburg coach Eric Tinkler at City in their maiden campaign in the top flight, it remains to be seen if he will stay in Pietermaritzburg.

“I will have to wait for coach Benni (McCarthy) to decide on them. For now, we are busy trying to find a decision on the three players. You know the guys are away and they will come back at the end of the month and we will see,” added the chairman.

Moreover, the reigning MTN8 Cup champions have been reportedly linked with former midfielder Hendrick Ekstein, but the former Cape Town boss said they are yet to identify their potential signings.

“(On new players like Ekstein) - It’s too early for now to say we will sign or we want to sign this and that, we will wait for the guys to come back and we will decide,” he continued.

‘The General’ announced his retirement from professional towards the end of the previous season and has been earmarked for a role behind the scenes.

“For now, Teko is part of the administration and we are yet to make a call on which capacity or role he will serve with us,” concluded Comitis.

Having finished the previous campaign at number four, the Citizens will hope to challenge for more trophies next season and are expected to beef up their squad.