Cape Town City chairman Comitis comments on link with Bidvest Wits coach Hunt

The Citizens boss has decided to address reports linking the decorated tactician with his club

chairman John Comitis has addressed rumours linking his club with head coach Gavin Hunt.

Hunt will be jobless at the end of the current season after Wits confirmed they have sold their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, pending PSL approval.

Tshakhuma have made it known that they will not be retaining Hunt's services because they cannot afford the accomplished tactician.

More teams

Hunt, who is one of the best coaches in the country, has been linked with City and , but Comitis has dismissed reports linking the 55-year-old with his club.

“I’ve got a coach that has a three-year contract. I’m very happy with my coach.” Comitis told IOL.

The Citizens are currently under the guidance of Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink, who has managed to stabilize the team after replacing Benni McCarthy last November.

City secured a victory over Bloemfontein in a PSL clash last March just before the current campaign was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The win took the Citizens to 10th spot on the league standings - four points behind eighth-placed .

Meanwhile, Comitis is keen to keep hold of City's key striker Kermit Erasmus, who is known to be on the radar of .

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane recently discussed reports linking his club with the Bafana Bafana international.

“No, there’s nothing on him [Kermit]. There’s nothing happening. No one is going anywhere," Comitis said.

"There are no discussions of any player going anywhere at this stage. We are keeping our best players so that we can compete."

The Citizens recently announced that the 29-year-old marksman has recovered from a hamstring injury which he picked up earlier this year.

Prior to his injury, Erasmus was in good form in the league having netted nine goals in 18 appearances for the Western Cape-based side this season.

Article continues below

“As long as I have 11 players that could win things, then I’m happy. Luxury players that are expensive and who are not performing," Comitis explained.

"We will see what we are going to do with them. At the end of the day, the time has come for everyone to step up."

Sundowns are also reportedly interested in City defenders Thamsanqa Mkhize and Edmilson Dove ahead of the next transfer window.