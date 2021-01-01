Cape Town City captain Nodada: I am playing with sole breadwinners

The Citizens finished in sixth, fourth, fifth and third positions in their four seasons in the top-flight since they bought Black Aces' PSL licence

Cape Town City captain Thabo Nodada says there is no need to remind some of his teammates of the importance of taking their careers seriously.

Nodada was speaking in the context of City's faltering form this season; the Cape side are not badly positioned in seventh spot, but by their own high standards, they have not been firing on all cylinders.

The Citizens have been stuttering of late in particular and are on a run of eight matches (five draws, three defeats) without a league win since they beat Golden Arrows on January 24.

Nodada remains adamant, though, that his teammates don't need reminding about the seriousness of the situation.

"We haven't taken our chances. So it is a fair reflection of where we should be. If we had taken our chances we would have been in a better position. At some stage of the season we were not defending our goal very well,” he was quoted saying by IOL.

"We have to believe in our ability and know that we can change our situation," the former Mpumalanga Black Aces midfielder continued.

"My job is never to remind people. The guys know what to do. I am playing with guys who are breadwinners - sole breadwinners - guys who are fighting to put food on the table for their families," he elaborated.

"I expect them to know what they need to do. I don't have to remind them. We have seen some form of accountability in the last two games and that's a positive moving forward."

Next up for City is a league clash with SuperSport United at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With goals hard to come by, Nodada is hopeful that a moment of individual brilliance could help change City's fortunes and spark a revival.

"I've been saying we're just one beautiful goal away. Like a rocket flying into the back of the net. Something that none of us expected to happen and then it just happens. That could change everything. That spark we need," Nodada explained.