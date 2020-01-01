Cape Town City become first PSL team to resume training

The Citizens have six matches left in the league including clashes with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

became the first Premier Soccer League ( ) team to resume training on Thursday.

Last month, the government announced that PSL teams can return to training pitches amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has led to the suspension of the current season since March 2020.

However, clubs were ordered to fumigate their facilities, while all players and officials are tested for Covid-19 ahead of the resumption of the South African top-flight league.

The Citizens released the following statement:

A club statement read: "The club has received clearance to commence full training, in accordance with [the] return to training eirective."

"Congratulations to management who have worked around the clock to ensure we are one of the first PSL clubs to be fully Covid compliant."

Boys arrive at Hartleyvale for the first day of full training 😍 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/EZgzgsqifE — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 2, 2020

The boys are back in town! 😎🤘 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/bGaBCjUapn — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 2, 2020

The Citizens were forced to abandon their plans to return to training early last month having began furmigating their facitlties and testing players and officials for coronavirus.

This was after the Minister of Sports Nathi Mthethwa announced that both non-contact and contact sport will be allowed to return to training during lockdown level 3.

Players came in for screening and debriefing today under #LockdownLevel3 regulations 💙⚽️ #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/NI7rp42WJu — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 2, 2020

City then halted their preparations after they were informed that they should wait for official go-ahead from the South African Football Association (Safa) and PSL.

They have since been given permssion to start training after the club met the health and safety requirements.

Last week, City announce that all their players and technical staff tested negative for Covid-19.

The Citizens head coach Jan Olde Riekerink will be looking to ensure that his side is ready when the suspended season resumes in a national camp.

City are placed 10th on the league standings - four points above the 15th spot which is the relegation play-off spot currently occupied by FC.