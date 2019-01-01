Cape Town City beat SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs to Q-Innovation 3

The Mother City-based side is celebrating their latest achievement as the season approaches its business end

have bagged their first Q-Innovation prize in their history after finishing quarter three with 17 points from eight league matches.

Benni McCarthy's side won five of their eight matches, lost one and drew the other two.

They have received R1.5 million prize money from the league sponsors.

City faced strong competition from SuperSport United and for the Q-Innovation honours.

Matsatsantsa finished with 15 from the same number of games, while Amakhosi came third with 14 points.

collected 13 points from eight matches to finish in position three in quarter three of the current campaign.

The Citizens narrowly missed out on Q-Innovation 2 which was eventually won by .

The Premier Soccer League provided the following fact sheets as they confirmed the Mother City-based as winners of quarter three:

2018/19 Season Fact Sheets:

Article continues below

- won Quarter One with 16 points from eight matches.

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Two with 17 points from seven matches.

- Cape Town City won Quarter Three with 17 points from eight matches.