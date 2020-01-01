Cape Town City are looking for a striker - Riekerink

The former Galatasaray coach marked his second victory as City coach on Saturday

coach Jan Olde Riekerink says he needs to sign a striker as his side continues to fight against relegation.

City beat 2-0 on Saturday in what was Riekerink’s second win in nine Cape Town City matches.

After leaders , , SuperSport United and Bloemfontein , City have scored the least number of goals.

And with the club having failed to score more than their opponents on 17 occasions across all competitions this season, Rirkerink feels a solution lies in signing a striker.

“I speak to the chairman John Comitis on a daily basis and there will always be opportunities to sign players. But they have to be better than our players and they have to fit in the spots we are looking for‚” said Riekerink as per Times Live.

“Obviously‚ we are looking for a striker‚ but again we have a lot of players who can play in a two-striker system. So it is not only about you put a striker and then the problem is solved.

“We also have good players‚ I have tried a lot of players as a striker‚ but some players it is difficult to play with the man in the back and they need more space. It has not been easy to find.”

Despite Saturday’s victory, City are still flirting with relegation with just four points above basement side .