Cape Town City announce Teko Modise's retirement from football

Modise's future had been the subject of speculation for weeks now, but he has put it to rest by announcing his retirement from football

have announced that Teko Modise will retire from professional at the end of his contract with them.

This means Modise will play his final match when the Citizens visit Black in Thohoyandou on Saturday afternoon.

City took to their social media platforms on Friday morning to announce the news and paid tribute to the legendary South African midfielder in a short video.

Modise began his professional career at Ria Stars in 2001, but he moved back to the National First Division to join City Pillars a year later after the club was bought out by the .

He then spent four years at Pillars between 2002 and 2006, before SuperSport United came knocking for his signature.

After a series of impressive performances at City Pillars, Modise was transferred to and later before signing for Cape Town City two seasons ago.

Modise retires from professional football as one of the most decorated players of his era having won several major trophies during his illustrious career

Apart from winning all the domestic trophies with Pirates, Sundowns, , Modise also won the Caf and Caf Super Cup trophies in 2016 and 2017.

Aged 36, Modise becomes the second high-profile player to bring an end to his football career after Siyabonga Nomvethe, whom he played with at national level.

More to follow...