Gift Links: Cape Town City FC and Aarhus GF agree deal

The 20-year-old will get the chance to test himself against the best in Europe this season following City's decision to let him realise his dream

midfielder Gift Links is on his way to to join Aarhus GF, the club announced on Sunday afternoon.

Links was in his second season with the Citizens, who he joined in 2018 from Egyptian side Al Assiouty Sport.

According to City, the two teams have already agreed on terms on what they said was a record transfer for the club.

EUROPE BOUND

⁣

Cape Town City and Danish Superliga side Aarhus GF have agreed to terms over the club record transfer of 20y South African international Gift Links. ⁣

The 20-year-old thanked City for making his dream of playing in Europe come true, saying he knew this was the club to take him abroad.

The 20-year-old thanked City for making his dream of playing in Europe come true, saying he knew this was the club to take him abroad.

"I had heard good things about the chairman John Comitis. I knew Cape Town City is the club that could take me to Europe. I developed so much here. I can’t thank the club enough," said Links to the club.

Links joins a long list of young South African footballers to move to Europe to further their playing careers in recent years.

With the transfer window only closing on Monday night, it remains to be seen if City coach Benni McCarthy and his technical team will be tempted to sign a new player who would fill the void Links will be leaving at the club.

Aarhus is one of the oldest clubs in Denmark, and they have had their fair share of success since the mid-1950s.

Aarhus has won five Danish Football Championships and a record nine Danish Cup titles in their history.