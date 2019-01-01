Cape Town City 2-0 SuperSport United: Citizens ease into Nedbank Cup Last 16

The Citizens' hopes of winning their maiden Nedbank Cup trophy are still alive after eliminating Matsatsantsa

Cape Town City recorded a 2-0 win over SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 match in the Mother City on Saturday night.



The Citizens were looking to maintain their good form as they were undefeated in their last five Premier Soccer League (PSL) games.

While Matsatsantsa were brimming with confidence having ending their three-match winless in the league by defeating Bloemfontein Celtic.

City went into this match looking to continue their dominance over SuperSport having secured three successive wins against the three-time PSL champions in all competitions.



Benni McCarthy's side dominated the match from the start, but they could not convert their chances in the first 30 minutes of the match.

Zukile Kewuti fired wide of the target after being set-up by Gift Links, before Matthew Rusike headed wide of the target from a corner-kick .

City continued to launch attacks with Thabo Mokeke looking to haunt his former side, SuperSport having been deployed in the left-back position in the absence of Ebrahim Seedat.

The deadlock was broken five minutes after the half-hour mark and it was Mokeke, who fired the hosts into the lead.

The Ajax Cape Town academy product headed home Ayanda Patosi's corner-kick to make it 1-0 to City with the SuperSport defence caught ball watching in their own box.

Matsatsantsa tried to push for the equalizing goal, but the Citizens stood firm at the back to ensure that the first half ended with City leading 1-0.

The reigning MTN8 Cup champions continued their dominance after the half-time break and SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had to pull off a great save to deny Craig Martin, who had been sent through on goal.

However, the South Africa international was beaten for the second time on the night five minutes before the hour-mark.

City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize fired home to make it 2-0 to the home side after Matsatsantsa had failed to clear their lines.

The goal did not come as a surprise as the Citizens had netted 17.9% of their goals between the 45th minute and 60th minute in their league matches this season.

Article continues below

SuperSport had to attack in numbers in the closing stages of the game, but Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Bradley Grobler and Teboho Mokoena all saw their shots blocked inside the City box.

McCarthy then introduced defender Edmilson Dove in the dying minutes as the hosts looked to hold on to their lead.

Ultimately, City booked their place in the Last 16 after securing a 2-0 win over five-time Nedbank Cup champions SuperSport, who bowed out of the tournament.

