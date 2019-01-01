Cape Town City 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs (2-4 pens): Amakhosi eliminate City on penalties

Middendorp's charges have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup with a penalty shoot-out win over the Citizens

have advanced to the Last 8 of this year's Telkom Knockout Cup in a nail-biting encounter against at Cape Town Stadium.

Kermit Erasmus opened the scoring for the home side but a late Samir Nurkovic goal took the game to extra time.

Amakhosi converted four of their five penalties with Lebogang Manyama missing his spot-kick while Daniel Akpeyi made a save to help his team progress.

Ernst Middendorp welcomed Reeve Frosler back from an injury lay-off and the full-back walked straight into the starting line-up alongside Erick Mathoho, who was away with Bafana Bafana last weekend.

Leonardo Castro started ahead of Samir Nurkovic after scoring that first-half hat-trick against .

Amakhosi lined up in a 3-4-3 formation with Frosler playing in a more advanced role on the right-hand side.

The Citizens fielded their strongest possible line-up with Erasmus leading the attack alongside the likes of Mark Mayambela and Surprise Ralani.

After a frantic start into the first period which saw both sides go neck-on-neck on each other, Chiefs received a penalty in the 28th minute.

Daniel Cardoso stepped up but he failed to convert from the spot-kick much to the disappointment of the Amakhosi fans out in the stands.

The miss sprung Cape Town City to life and it didn't come as a surprise to see Erasmus open the scoring with a stunning finish from outside the box to silence thousands of Chiefs fans inside the venue.

More to follow...