Live Scores
African All Stars

'Can't wait to see Ziyech at 2019 Afcon for Morocco' - Twitter in awe of Ajax star after display in Tottenham loss

Comments()
Getty
The Morocco international was one of the standout players for the Dutch outfit despite their loss to Mauricio Pochettino's men

Many football fans across social media are looking forward to seeing Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech feature for Morocco at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after his impressive displays in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday.

Ziyech doubled the Sons of Gods' lead after Matthijs de Ligt's opener at the Johan Cruyff Arena but his contribution was not enough as Luca Moura's hat-trick halted their journey in the European competition.

Article continues below

After a 3-3 aggregate score, Tottenham advanced to the final round on away goals to set up a date against Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1.

Editors' Picks

Despite Ajax's exit, Ziyech had an incredible campaign in the Champions League this term and he is second behind only Barcelona's Lionel Messi in the goals and assists table

After seeing his qualities on display on Wednesday, fans are anticipating his participation in Africa's foremost football competition, where Morocco have been drawn against South Africa, Namibia and Cote d'Ivoire in Group D.

Close