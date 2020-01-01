Cancel the season, but don't hand Kaizer Chiefs PSL title - Highlands Park's Letsholonyane

The experienced player explained why Amakhosi should not be crowned champions if the campaign is declared null and void

central midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane wants the current season cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadly virus brought most sporting activities to a standstill including the which has been suspended indefinitely since mid-March 2020.

The league was halted with Letsholonyane's former club, sitting at the top of the standings - four points above second-placed .

The man nicknamed Yeye has called for the season to be declared null and void, but the PSL should then come up with a way clubs can be promoted and relegated.

"For me, I think they should just cancel the season and find a way for teams to be promoted or relegated," Letsholonyane told Sport 24.

"I don’t think anyone should be given the trophy, that’s my opinion. The season is not yet done.

Cape Town, who are placed at the top of the National First Division (NFD) standings, looked destined to secure promotion to the PSL before the competition was halted due to Covid-19 last March.

Letsholonyane feels the Soweto giants don't deserve the league trophy as they lead Sundowns by only four points and the latter also have a game in hand.

"There are two or three teams behind [Kaizer Chiefs] that have a chance [to win the title]. For me, if there was a respectable gap behind the number one (team on the log)," he added.

"I would definitely say 'let the team be given the trophy' but with how things are, I just can’t see how," Yeye, who made 13 appearances across all competitions for Highlands Park this season, concluded.

Letsholonyane, 37, helped Chiefs clinch two PSL titles, two MTN8 trophies, two Telkom Knockout Cups, and one Nedbank Cup during his eight-year spell with the club.

Meanwhile, PSL clubs were given the go-ahead to resume training under Level 3 of the lockdown which starts on Monday.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa during a press briefing held on Saturday morning.

However, the South African Football Association (Safa) has since responded by stating no football will resume competitively under Level 3.