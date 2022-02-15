Canada and Liverpool women's goalkeeper Rylee Foster says she is focused on making a full recovery after being involved in a horrific car accident that left her fearing she would never play football again.

Foster was in a road traffic accident while away visiting friends in Finland during the November international break and suffered a number of injuries, including seven fractures to her neck.

The 23-year-old was subsequently fitted with a special halo device to keep her neck mobilised and initially worried that her career may have to come to a premature end, but her prognosis is looking far more positive after a recent scan.

Doctors have confirmed that Foster's fractures are knitting together naturally with the help of the halo, which she will soon be able to remove if her recovery continues to run smoothly.

The Canada youth international has been present at Liverpool's recent games to cheer on her team-mates and is optimistic of joining them back on the pitch in the future after a serious health scare.

“I was told that I would never play again, I would never really have a quality life again," Foster told Liverpool's

"And I found out the other day that my bones are almost fully fused and they’re going to be removing the halo device on March 1.

“From there I can start the rehab process. There’s going to be a lot of rehabilitation needed to get back to just a normal, quality active lifestyle.

“When I told Matt [Beard] the other day that I could make a full recovery he made me make one promise and that was to be patient with the process and that’s just what I want to do.

“It’s just about enjoying the moment and taking every step at a time. I’m going to be at every game possible, I just want to be there at every game to support the girls as long as I can.

“So I’ll be at every game - and in a few weeks without a cage on my head so it’s exciting!”

Foster's career so far

Foster began her career with a four-year stint on West Virginia University's books, recording 39 clean sheets in 84 appearances.

The talented young keeper was snapped up by Liverpool in January 2020, and made her debut in a Continental Cup win over Manchester United nine months later.

Foster, who has won nine caps for Canada's U20s, now has five senior outings for the Reds to her name and was handed a new long-term contract in March last year.

