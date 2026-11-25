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Saudi Arabia's progress to the second round of the Under-17 World Cup is nothing new for the Green Falcons. It is true that it comes after a long absence, but it comes from a side who have been world champions at this level before.

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Saudi Arabia reached the second round of the Under-17 World Cup after beating Haiti 2-1 at the Aspire Zone in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday in their third Group D match of the tournament.

The win lifted them to six points, enough to go through. They sit second, level with group leaders France and ahead of Uruguay, who dropped to third on the same tally.

It's the third time Saudi Arabia have got out of the group stage at this tournament, after 1985 and 1989.

The 1989 edition is the one nobody forgets. Saudi Arabia were crowned Under-17 world champions, a historic moment not just for Saudi football but for Arab and Asian football as a whole.

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Scotland hosted that tournament, the third edition, with 16 teams taking part. Three came from Asia: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and China.

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Saudi Arabia landed in Group D with Portugal, Guinea and Colombia. The top two would reach the quarter-finals, and back then a win earned two points and a draw just one.

The young Saudi side opened with two thrilling draws. Against Portugal they trailed 2-0 before hitting back to draw 2-2, the equaliser coming just 10 minutes from time.

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Guinea came next. Saudi Arabia went ahead, fell 2-1 behind, then equalised again with around 20 minutes left.

Colombia offered no shortage of tension despite the lack of goals. It stayed 0-0 until the final ten minutes, when Saudi Arabia struck the winner.

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Four points were enough for the quarter-finals. Saudi Arabia finished as Group D runners-up, behind group winners Portugal on goals scored.

That set up a meeting with Nigeria, who had won Group C ahead of second-placed Argentina.

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Normal time and extra time both finished goalless. The shootout went Saudi Arabia's way, 2-0, and put smiles on Saudi faces.

Bahrain stood in the way in an all-Arab semi-final. They had topped Group A ahead of hosts Scotland, then knocked Brazil out of the quarter-finals on penalties.

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Khalid Al-Ruwaihi settled it early in the second half with the only goal, sending the Green Falcons into the final for the first and only time in their history.

The final topped the lot. Hosts Scotland led 2-0 after just 25 minutes and Saudi Arabia looked beaten. Nothing changed before half-time.

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Then the Green Falcons came roaring back. They pulled one back four minutes into the second half and equalised in the 65th minute. Extra time couldn't separate the sides.

Once again, as against Nigeria in the quarter-finals, penalties favoured Saudi Arabia. They won the shootout 5-4 to lift the Under-17 World Cup for the first and only time in their history.

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Saudi fans now dream of a repeat at Qatar 2026. Their side's stunning 1-0 win over France in the second group match proved they can compete with the best.