Can SuperSport United's deadly duo deny Mamelodi Sundowns a fourth consecutive league title?

Matsatsantsa won the PSL league title for three consecutive years between 2008 and 2010 under the guidance of former coach Gavin Hunt

With a combined age 66, in many ways the SuperSport United strike partners are an unlikely duo -Thamsanqa Gabuza the Orlando Pirates reject, and Bradley Grobler, who has never played for any of South Africa's big three.

At one stage the target of angry Bucs fans - so bad did the abuse get that he once walked off the pitch during a match against Black Leopards - Gabuza's career seemed to be all but on the scrapheap, as he left Bucs with his tail between his legs.

Grobler, meanwhile, has been a late bloomer, a real class act these days, the 33-year-old would probably have achieved even bigger things had injuries not constantly set him back.

As it is, Grobler must be the obvious choice at the moment to partner Percy Tau upfront for the Bafana Bafana side.

The former Platinum Stars and Ajax Cape Town man has been in brilliant form over the past two seasons, and his stats are just getting better all the time.

In 15 league games this season, he's scored 12 goals and created two assists, the latest which came on Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium when he out-muscled the Cape Town City defence to flick a header towards Gabuza, who nodded in the final goal of a 2-1 win.

The former Buccaneer, meanwhile, seems a player reborn the days and has notched six goals and an assist in 13 league outings.

The chemistry is certainly there between the pair and goals won't seemingly be a problem for SuperSport thanks to their wily veteran marksmen.

It's perhaps the other departments of SuperSport's squad which will determine if they can continue to push the likes of Sundowns for what would be a fourth league title in SuperSport's history.

The blue half of Pretoria have rather quietly and efficiently been going about their business and Saturday’s win over the Citizens sees Kaitano Tembo’s men now breathing down the necks of their crosstown rivals, the 10-time league title-winning Brazilians - just two points separate the teams.