Premier Soccer League all-time goalscorer Siyabonga Nomvethe has given his thoughts and advice to Zakhele Lepasa.

PSL legend opens up about Lepasa

Can he reach 20 league goals?

Lepasa needs to catch up in Golden Boot race

WHAT HAPPENED: Zakhele Lepasa has been the talk of the town after netting nine goals in seven games and his excellent form at Orlando Pirates has prompted some banter from the Buccaneers supporters, aiming at their arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Three of Lepasa's nine goals have been in the PSL as he is making clear intentions to vie for the Golden Boot as it was last won by a Pirates player (Gabadinho Mhango) in 2019/20 season.

However, the league has seen a rather low conversion rate in the past decade, as only two players have managed to reach 20 goals - record holder Peter Shalulile banged in 23 goals two seasons ago while the PSL's all-time leading goalscorer, Siyabonga Nomvethe, hit 20 goals a decade ago.

Nomvethe, who turned out for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and played in two Fifa World Cups with Bafana Bafana, says asking Lepasa to reach 20 goals at this point is applying unnecessary pressure on the Buccaneers forward.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We should not put any pressure on him but he has to continue working hard because the season is still too long," Nomvethe told GOAL.

"If we say he can get there now, we will be applying a lot of pressure. Let's wait and see how he does after 15 games then we can say okay, he has scored this much, maybe he can go until this far," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lepasa is currently sitting on three goals in the race for the Golden Boot and 'Bhele' warns against starting like a house on fire only to become a regular player for most of the season. Having played for the better part of two decades, Nomvethe has experienced a dip of form more times than he can remember, and he gives advice to Lepasa on how to keep going.

"Once you start scoring week-in week-out, it shows that you love what you are doing and you have the determination to do well. This may sound cliche, but what worked for me when things were not going well was that I just took it one game at a time. I only cared about the next opponent even if the game after this one was a cup final, I would not focus on that," he said.

AND WHAT MORE: "What encourages me about a player like Lepasa is that even though we don't have a lot of home grown strikers, he is picking up his hand to say he wants to win the PSL Golden Boot.

"One thing I would guard against is that when players start doing well, they then change their lifestyles and think they have arrived, but football does not want that kind of behaviour. This is why you see players perform well for a few games and then fade away later in the season," said Nomvethe.

WHAT'S NEXT: Lepasa has some catching up to do in the race for the Golden Boot as Sundowns' Ribeiro Costa is leading the charts with four goals after netting a brace against Polokwane City on Wednesday. The Downs star is currently on four goals.