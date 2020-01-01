COMMENT: Can Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer pick himself up against Black Leopards?

The Buccaneers were brought back down to earth following their defeat to Bidvest Wits. How will they react against Lidoda Duvha?

German coach Josef Zinnbauer's dream start at came to an end last weekend when his side was eliminated from the Nedbank Cup.

The Buccaneers succumbed to a defeat against a resilient side on penalties in the Last 32 match which was Zinnbauer's maiden cup match in .

It was also the 49-year-old's first defeat since taking charge of the team last December with Pirates having registered six victories, one draw and one defeat under his guidance.

The loss should serve as a reality check for the Soweto giants, who were becoming a little complacent after winning five matches in a row in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The retired midfielder's team selection was questionable as the Lerato Lepasa and Siphesihle Ndlovu were preferred ahead of proven goalscorer Tshegofatso Mabasa and regular Ben Motshwari.

While Fortune Makaringe struggled out of position as a defensive midfielder and second-choice goalkeeper Joris Delle was beaten three times to take his tally to 11 goals conceded in four competitive games.

This was an eye opening experience for Zinnbauer, who continues to learn more about his players in his first-ever coaching job on the African continent.

A PSL clash against an improving Black side is up next for the Buccaneers at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday and it is an opportunity to return to ways following their cup exit.

Leopards will prove to be a hard nut to crack having won their last two competitive matches and they also held a high-flying side to a 1-1 draw at home last month.

However, Zinnbauer is familiar with Lidoda Duvha having masterminded a 3-1 win over the Limpopo side at Orlando Stadium last December in his first match in charge of the team.

First-choice keeper Wayne Sandilands and influential midfielder Motshwari, who were both rested last weekend, are expected to be recalled to the starting line-up by Zinnbauer.

The Pirates technical team will be well aware of Leopards' defensive frailties having kept only three clean sheets this season and conceded 30 goals, making it the worst defence in the league.

While the return of PSL Player of the Month for January 2020 Frank Mhango will be a massive boost for Bucs, who missed the league top goalscorer's finishing prowess against Wits with the player suspended.

The reigning PSL Footballer of the Year Thembinkosi Lorch is slowly rediscovering his old form and his combination with Mhango could be key to a win over Leopards, who often struggle against the Buccaneers.

The last time Lidoda Duvha defeated the Soweto giants in the league was in February 2003 and the trend looks set to continue this weekend.